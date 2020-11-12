All Sioux City West Middle School students move to online learning because of COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY -- The most substantial change made this year in Sioux City School District instruction due to novel coronavirus spread has occurred, as all West Middle School students have switched from in-school to online learning.
Sioux City took that step as aggregate numbers of Iowa coronavirus cases rocketed to more than 171,000, and the state approved three of the largest districts to go to online for instruction to all students, with that step playing out for the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport districts.
There were three moves in recent days that resulted in the entire group of sixth, seventh and eighth grade West Middle School students moving to online instruction. The final move in the process involved the Iowa Department of Education approving the waiver request from the school district to move to hybrid, or online, learning.
First, the district announced on Nov. 6 that two class sections at West Middle School had been moved online. Subsequently, in a Thursday midday statement to the Journal, district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said district officials learned Tuesday "that multiple individuals from one grade at West Middle School either tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms," so the decision was made to move entire seventh grade class to online, beginning Wednesday.
"Because middle school grades are primarily housed in a pod, the cross-contact is contained within the (seventh) grade level," Mayo said.
Then later on Thursday, an email went out to staff and parents of students who go to the school, located at 3301 West 19th St., saying all students would learn online from Friday through Nov. 25, which marks the beginning of the Thanksgiving holiday break.
"Great consideration and analysis went into this decision. In order to move to Virtual Learning, approval is required by the Iowa Department of Education (DOE). To grant permission, the Iowa DOE requires two metrics: a community COVID-19 positivity rate of at least 15 percent and a student absence rate of at least 10 percent," which are benchmarks that have been exceeded, Superintendent Paul Gausman wrote.
The key statistic measure local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties. In late July, the Iowa Department of Education issued a directive that allowed school districts to ask permission to conduct all classes online for 14 days, if the two-week average of positive new tests is 15 percent or higher.
The Woodbury County positivity rate is 22.9 percent Thursday, up from the 21.5 percent of Monday.
Gausman said preparations have been carried out to offer a good transition to online learning for West Middle pupils. He added that, "To help you support your student, West Middle will offer a parent/guardian tutorial of the online learning experience. One parent/guardian per child can attend the tutorial training on Friday, November 13 at 10 am, 11 am, or noon."
As of Thursday, when 135 new cases were added over the last 24 hours, there have been nearly 8,800 positive coronavirus cases this year in Woodbury County. That total is greatly up from the 4,850 cases reported on Sept. 18. There have been 105 county residents who have died from COVID-19.
On Monday, for the third meeting in two months, Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett again pushed for a change to online learning for the whole district, since she contends students are at risk of dying, so she wants that change as a way to "flatten the curve."
At that meeting, Gausman said every day he ponders suspending in-person instruction in some schools to make sure students and staff are safe.
"I don't think we are there yet...But we are getting close," Gausman told the school board.
In the entire state of Iowa, there were 4,338 new positive virus cases reported Thursday, for a new single-day record, taking the total to above 171,200. In the month of November, 213 deaths have been reported so far, moving the total since March to 1,929.
As a response to coronavirus spread, district officials in late summer decided the 2020-21 year would begin Aug. 25, with approximately half the students attending school in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. That phase ended Sept. 9.
Since that time, after announcements by district officials of rising positive cases of coronavirus, many class sections have moved to online learning. Well above a dozen class sections have moved online since early September, including several at Leeds Elementary School.
In district schools, there is frequent cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs promoting social distancing, and a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses. Scarlett said she's heard numerous reports of students and even staff not wearing masks, adding, "That should not be tolerated."
