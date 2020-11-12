All Sioux City West Middle School students move to online learning because of COVID-19 cases

Gausman said preparations have been carried out to offer a good transition to online learning for West Middle pupils. He added that, "To help you support your student, West Middle will offer a parent/guardian tutorial of the online learning experience. One parent/guardian per child can attend the tutorial training on Friday, November 13 at 10 am, 11 am, or noon."

As of Thursday, when 135 new cases were added over the last 24 hours, there have been nearly 8,800 positive coronavirus cases this year in Woodbury County. That total is greatly up from the 4,850 cases reported on Sept. 18. There have been 105 county residents who have died from COVID-19.

On Monday, for the third meeting in two months, Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett again pushed for a change to online learning for the whole district, since she contends students are at risk of dying, so she wants that change as a way to "flatten the curve."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At that meeting, Gausman said every day he ponders suspending in-person instruction in some schools to make sure students and staff are safe.