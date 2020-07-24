Alley Art Festival will return to Sioux City in September

SIOUX CITY -- Alley Art Festival will return for a second year in downtown Sioux City in two months.
Vangarde Arts, in collaboration with Downtown Partners, on Friday announced the return of Alley Art Festival from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 26.
This street art festival gives local artists with a platform to demonstrate their skills, by creating murals in alleyways. Those will be located between Fourth, Fifth, Pierce, and Nebraska streets like last year, plus it is expanded to also take include Fourth Street between Pierce and Nebraska streets, as the spot to browse and purchase art from local vendors.
Organizers will monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and taking precaution in hosting Alley Art Festival.
The Alley Art Festival was created to reinvent urban spaces with art and is part of an ongoing effort to enhance walkability between the Historic Foueth and the Historic Pearl districts.
Last year, more than 20 artists took part.
Alley Arts Festival was the brainchild of Vangarde Arts owner Brent Stockton.
"We are excited to host the second annual Alley Art Festival. We had an overwhelming response last year," Stockton said.
Admission is $5 at the gate. Food and beverage vendors will be present and live music will be included.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!