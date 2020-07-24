Alley Art Festival will return to Sioux City in September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Alley Art Festival will return for a second year in downtown Sioux City in two months.

Vangarde Arts, in collaboration with Downtown Partners, on Friday announced the return of Alley Art Festival from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 26.

This street art festival gives local artists with a platform to demonstrate their skills, by creating murals in alleyways. Those will be located between Fourth, Fifth, Pierce, and Nebraska streets like last year, plus it is expanded to also take include Fourth Street between Pierce and Nebraska streets, as the spot to browse and purchase art from local vendors.

Organizers will monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and taking precaution in hosting Alley Art Festival.

The Alley Art Festival was created to reinvent urban spaces with art and is part of an ongoing effort to enhance walkability between the Historic Foueth and the Historic Pearl districts.

Alley Arts Festival was the brainchild of Vangarde Arts owner Brent Stockton.