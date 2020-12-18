Although coronavirus cases dropping, 1 Sioux City Schools class section moves online

The Dec. 4 recap of positive cases showed three employees and five pupils testing positive for the week ending Friday. The prior week that included the Thanksgiving holiday also had the same exact numbers, three employees and five pupils with positive tests.

Those numbers are a considerable downturn from mid-November, which marked the highest number of cases of the fall semester. Over the week of Nov. 16-20, the number of students who tested positive was 19, while the number of employees was 15. That followed the second week of November, in which 21 employees and 11 pupils tested positive.

On Nov. 14, classrooms in three Sioux City School District buildings and all West Middle School pupils moved to online learning instruction, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in the tri-state area.

The Nov. 6 recap of positive cases showed five employees and eight pupils tested positive, and the two class sections that moved online were at West Middle School.

For the week ending Oct. 30 included 11 pupils and eight employees, and the totals for the week ending Oct. 23 included eight pupils and six employees.