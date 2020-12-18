Although coronavirus cases dropping, 1 Sioux City Schools class section moves online

SIOUX CITY -- The number of positive novel coronavirus cases continues to drop in the Sioux City School District right before the holiday break, but there were still enough this week to necessitate moving one class section from in-person instruction to online learning.
The pandemic impact trend in the district has been lessening in December, as the last week through Dec. 11 no class sections had enough virus cases to move to online learning, and no employees tested positive for the first time since weekly reporting started in early September.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed four students and six employees tested positive, while the numbers the prior week had 12 students testing positive.
The class section that will move online for the final few days before break is at North Middle School.
Additionally, here will be a change for the entire district in January, as the Sioux City School Board voted Monday to have a hybrid version of learning for the first two weeks of January,
As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county was just under 11,370, or up about 400 over the last seven days. There have been 153 deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, up 10 from one week ago, although none were reported Friday over the last 24 hours.
The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.
District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
Over three months, more than two dozen class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning.
The Dec. 4 recap of positive cases showed three employees and five pupils testing positive for the week ending Friday. The prior week that included the Thanksgiving holiday also had the same exact numbers, three employees and five pupils with positive tests.
Those numbers are a considerable downturn from mid-November, which marked the highest number of cases of the fall semester. Over the week of Nov. 16-20, the number of students who tested positive was 19, while the number of employees was 15. That followed the second week of November, in which 21 employees and 11 pupils tested positive.
On Nov. 14, classrooms in three Sioux City School District buildings and all West Middle School pupils moved to online learning instruction, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in the tri-state area.
The Nov. 6 recap of positive cases showed five employees and eight pupils tested positive, and the two class sections that moved online were at West Middle School.
For the week ending Oct. 30 included 11 pupils and eight employees, and the totals for the week ending Oct. 23 included eight pupils and six employees.
The number of people testing positive for the virus for the week ending Oct. 16 included three pupils and nine employees, The totals were six students and six employees testing positive through the Oct. 9 week.
On Oct. 2, the district reported 16 employees and 10 pupils had tested positive, when several courses moved online. For the week ending Sept. 25, 17 workers tested positive, as did 15 students, while four students and four employees tested positive for the week ended Sept. 18, and five pupils and seven staffers tested positive in the second week through Sept. 11.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.