Alton issues water boiling advisory

ALTON, Iowa -- Alton residents are advised to boil water for drinking and cooking or use bottled water because of the potential for bacterial contamination.
In an advisory posted on its website, the city said the Alton Water Supply is operating on a temporary connection between Orange City and Alton for a few days, raising the risk of contamination. The city will complete the work and collect bacteria samples before lifting the advisory.
Tap water to be used for drinking, cooking, making ice or brushing teeth should be boiled at a full boil for at least one minute before using it. Water may be used for bathing.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.