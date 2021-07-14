 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alton issues water boiling advisory
0 Comments

Alton issues water boiling advisory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALTON, Iowa -- Alton residents are advised to boil water for drinking and cooking or use bottled water because of the potential for bacterial contamination.

In an advisory posted on its website, the city said the Alton Water Supply is operating on a temporary connection between Orange City and Alton for a few days, raising the risk of contamination. The city will complete the work and collect bacteria samples before lifting the advisory.

Tap water to be used for drinking, cooking, making ice or brushing teeth should be boiled at a full boil for at least one minute before using it. Water may be used for bathing.

Water faucet
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Farmers Market in full swing

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News