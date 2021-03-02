 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alton voters approve fire station expansion, choose new mayor
View Comments
alert top story

Alton voters approve fire station expansion, choose new mayor

{{featured_button_text}}
Alton fire station addition

An architect's rendering shows the 8,850 square foot expansion of the Alton Fire Department. Voters in the Sioux County community on Tuesday passed a $2 million bond issue to fund the expansion.

 Provided

ALTON, Iowa -- Voters in this Sioux County community on Tuesday approved a $2 million issue to fund a fire station expansion. They also elected a new mayor.

The bond issue passed overwhelmingly with 96.8% of ballots cast in favor of the proposal. The final count was 335 in favor and 11 opposed. The measure needed a 60% majority to pass.

The bonds will pay for an 8,850-square-foot addition to the existing fire station. Built in 1976, the current building had poor ventilation and lacked adequate space for equipment, storage and training, according to the city's website.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The addition will contain four new bays, training areas, a kitchen and storage areas.

In promoting the bond issue, the city said passage would not result in a property tax increase. Local-option sales tax proceeds will be used to repay the bonds.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and take approximately a year.

Dan Vande Griend, who was unopposed, was elected mayor with 306 votes. He fills a vacancy created after the Jan. 1 resignation of Brian Schutt.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Muff Waders with Earl Nees

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News