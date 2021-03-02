Alton voters approve fire station expansion, choose new mayor

ALTON, Iowa -- Voters in this Sioux County community on Tuesday approved a $2 million issue to fund a fire station expansion. They also elected a new mayor.

The bond issue passed overwhelmingly with 96.8% of ballots cast in favor of the proposal. The final count was 335 in favor and 11 opposed. The measure needed a 60% majority to pass.

The bonds will pay for an 8,850-square-foot addition to the existing fire station. Built in 1976, the current building had poor ventilation and lacked adequate space for equipment, storage and training, according to the city's website.

The addition will contain four new bays, training areas, a kitchen and storage areas.

In promoting the bond issue, the city said passage would not result in a property tax increase. Local-option sales tax proceeds will be used to repay the bonds.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and take approximately a year.

Dan Vande Griend, who was unopposed, was elected mayor with 306 votes. He fills a vacancy created after the Jan. 1 resignation of Brian Schutt.

