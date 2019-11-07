American flags get special attention, presentation in Holstein

"They really appreciate the fact that this is a symbol of Holstein," he said of the display that included about 130 flags in year one, before nearly quadrupling to 2019.

Conover said the flags can be placed within an hour, since up to 50 people may volunteer, including some who aren't in the legion group.

"The support we have from our local school and the community is just unbelievable. I am proud of Holstein," he said.

Additionally, students under the direction of Ridge View High School industrial technology teacher Scott Phelps in recent days made 16 triangle-shaped flag cases, with plexiglass on top to reveal the folded flags.

"Our kids have really gotten into it. Every year, we've made more," Phelps said. "I asked for volunteers, all their hands raised up."

Veterans receive those neatly folded flags in cases on the annual Veterans Day observance at Ridge View. Each one is given by students who made the case, and over four years about 40 have been made.