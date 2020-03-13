Amid coronavirus concerns, Sioux City schools to limit access to buildings

"With growing concern over COVID-19 or the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, I want to assure you that a team of leaders in the Sioux City Community School District has been working closely with Siouxland District Health and the Iowa Department of Health to continually monitor and assess the risk of exposure of this rapidly evolving crisis," Gausman said.

Starting Monday, only students, district employees and members of the Community Provider Network will be permitted to enter school premises, Gausman said. Parents' access will be restricted, with the exception of normal dropping off and picking up students. The Beyond the Bell before and after school programs will continue until further notice.

The district also is halting field trips. In addition, school facilities will no longer be available for community use. Any non-district event previously scheduled on school grounds will be canceled or moved.

District officials also are urging staff, students, and families who have traveled or are planning to take a trip to register their travel plans using the district's reporting form. The form must be completed no later than March 27. After returning home, the family must notify the district for the child to reenter their school.