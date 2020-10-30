Amid more COVID-19 cases, one Sioux City school classroom moves to online learning

SIOUX CITY -- For the first time in four weeks, rising numbers of positive cases of the novel coronavirus have forced a Sioux City School District classroom to move from in-person to online learning.

The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed 10 employees and 11 pupils tested positive. The class section that moved online was at Unity Elementary School.

In the Friday reports from Oct. 9 through Oct. 23, no class sections had enough virus cases to necessitate moving from in-person instruction to online instruction.

From the second week of September through the first week of October, at least one class section, primarily in elementary schools, had moved online each week. Combined, more than a dozen class sections have moved online in the 2020-21 school year.

The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.