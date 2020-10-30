Amid more COVID-19 cases, one Sioux City school classroom moves to online learning

SIOUX CITY -- For the first time in four weeks, rising numbers of positive cases of the novel coronavirus have forced a Sioux City School District classroom to move from in-person to online learning.
The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed 10 employees and 11 pupils tested positive. The class section that moved online was at Unity Elementary School.
In the Friday reports from Oct. 9 through Oct. 23, no class sections had enough virus cases to necessitate moving from in-person instruction to online instruction.
From the second week of September through the first week of October, at least one class section, primarily in elementary schools, had moved online each week. Combined, more than a dozen class sections have moved online in the 2020-21 school year.
The release noted that for each positive case reported, contact tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department. Individuals who test positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, are directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine and take other appropriate measures in accordance with state and public health guidance.
District workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
Cases have climbed sharply the last six weeks in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county moved near 7,500. The number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 is 99.
Last week, the number of people testing positive for the virus included eight pupils and six employees, and the number of people testing positive for the virus for the week ended Oct. 16 included three pupils and nine employees,
The totals were six students and six employees testing positive through the Oct. 9 week, when one classroom at Leeds Elementary moved to online instruction.
On Oct. 2, the district reported 16 employees and 10 pupils had tested positive, when several courses moved online. For the week ending Sept. 25, 17 workers tested positive, as did 15 students, while four students and four employees tested positive for the week ended Sept. 18, and five pupils and seven staffers tested positive in the second week through Sept. 11.
