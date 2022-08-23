Anhydrous tanker overturns near CF Industries

SALIX, Iowa — Emergency crews from several Woodbury County communities responded to the rollover of a tanker truck carrying anhydrous ammonia Tuesday near CF Industries.

The truck's driver missed a turn, causing the rig to roll over at approximately 10 a.m. at 1182 260th St. after leaving the CF Industries ag chemical manufacturing plant in the Port Neal Industrial area west of Salix, said Derek Stanfield, Salix Volunteer Fire Department chief. The driver was not injured.

Personnel and tanker trucks from Sergeant Bluff, Sloan, Hornick, the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard and the Sioux City Hazardous Materials team were called to the scene, where firefighters sprayed approximately 20,000 gallons of water on the tanker to maintain the temperature of the anhydrous inside so it wouldn't heat up and explode.

The gas was contained and loaded onto another tanker in the afternoon before the truck was righted and removed from the scene.