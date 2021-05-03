Animal rights group wants charges filed against Sioux Center pork plant

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- An animal rights group has asked Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle to investigate a Sioux Center pork plant that was cited last month by regulators for the inhumane slaughter of a pig.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a letter to Kunstle on Monday asking his office to investigate Perdue Premium Meat Company and file suitable criminal charges against the company and responsible workers for violations of the Humane Methods Slaughter Act.

Kunstle said he had received the letter and he would see if any charges are warranted.

"It's a complaint received by my office, and I will look into the matter," Kunstle said.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service on April 9 sent a notice of suspension to Perdue Premium Meat for an incident in which a federal veterinarian observed the failed slaughter of a hog with a handheld captive bolt device. The hog was killed during a second attempt.

Later on April 9, the FSIS sent the company a notice that the suspension was being held in abeyance, enabling the plant to resume slaughtering, after receiving details of the Perdue Premium Meats' corrective actions and preventive measures that were being taken to correct the violation.