 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual Neihardt Day celebration Sunday in Bancroft
0 Comments

Annual Neihardt Day celebration Sunday in Bancroft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Neihardt Historic Site

John Neihardt Historic Site in Bancroft, Nebraska.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

BANCROFT, Neb. -- The 56th annual Neihardt Day celebration is set to take place Sunday at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 306 W. Elm St. The event, free and open to the public, celebrates John G. Neihardt, Nebraska's poet laureate in perpetuity and author of works such as "Black Elk Speaks."

The celebration includes a replanting of the Tree of Life at the center of the Sacred Hoop Garden. The original tree was damaged in an ice storm last year.

After the tree is planted, poet Mimi Yu, of Lincoln and the first youth poet laureate in Nebraska, will read selections of her poetry. A quartet from the Pathfinders Chorus of Fremont, Nebraska, will perform to conclude the day's activities.

A lunch will be available for purchase beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Explosion rocks German chemicals site

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News