Annual Neihardt Day celebration Sunday in Bancroft

BANCROFT, Neb. -- The 56th annual Neihardt Day celebration is set to take place Sunday at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 306 W. Elm St. The event, free and open to the public, celebrates John G. Neihardt, Nebraska's poet laureate in perpetuity and author of works such as "Black Elk Speaks."

The celebration includes a replanting of the Tree of Life at the center of the Sacred Hoop Garden. The original tree was damaged in an ice storm last year.

After the tree is planted, poet Mimi Yu, of Lincoln and the first youth poet laureate in Nebraska, will read selections of her poetry. A quartet from the Pathfinders Chorus of Fremont, Nebraska, will perform to conclude the day's activities.

A lunch will be available for purchase beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.