Arkansas woman killed in Cedar County crash

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- An Arkansas woman died Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision at a highway intersection west of Hartington.

According to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office, Elizabeth Soisouvanh, 21, of Waldron, Arkansas, was westbound on Nebraska Highway 84 in a Nissan Altima at 7:06 p.m., when she approached the junction with U.S. Highway 81 nine miles west of Hartington.

Soisouvanh did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection, and her vehicle was struck by a southbound semitrailer driven by Loren Beitelspacher, 52, of Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Soisouvanh, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Beitelspacher, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, for treatment of his injuries.

