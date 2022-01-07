Army Corps of Engineers says: Runoff into upper basin above Sioux City was 10th lowest total in 123 years

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River forecasts begin 2022 in much the same way as they ended 2021, with reports of dry conditions throughout much of the river basin and below-average runoff.

During the first monthly update of the year, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials said they expect runoff into the upper basin above Sioux City to improve over last year, but that's not saying much considering 2021 ended with the 10th lowest runoff total in 123 years of records.

The final three months of 2021 saw above-normal temperatures over nearly the entire basin and below-normal precipitation in most areas -- the eastern Dakotas being an exception -- leading to dry soils ready to soak up melting snow this spring before it can run into the river. One problem: there hasn't been much snowfall on the plains this winter.

"Our soils are still pretty darn dry," climatologist Doug Kluck said. "We do need some snowstorms, whether you like them or not. We don't want to go into spring and summer like this."

Mountain snowpack that melts and feeds the Missouri River and its tributaries in the late spring and early summer currently stands at 86% to 88% of normal for this time of year, though a majority of the snowpack accumulates after Jan. 1.

A La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean is present this winter, and that typically means cooler, wetter weather in the northern basin and warmer, drier conditions in the south, Kluck said. That's a positive sign for Montana, which is coping with severe drought and could use a snowy winter to replenish soil moisture and help refill the Missouri River and its reservoirs during the spring thaw.

The corps is forecasting 2022 Missouri River runoff at 21.7 million acre-feet, 84% of the average of 25.8 MAF. Runoff in 2021 was 15.2 MAF, 59% of average. The arid conditions forced the corps in July to enact water conservation measures such as dropping water releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, and reducing flow support to downstream navigation.

John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said those measures likely will remain in place until conditions improve. Storage in the system's six reservoirs currently stands at 47.8 MAF, more than 8 MAF below the system's flood control storage zone, which begins at 56.1 MAF and extends to 67.7 MAF, leaving extra storage space for spring snowmelt and runoff.

"The corps is aware of the importance of our operations to water supply," Remus said. "There is and will be enough water in the river to serve the water supply needs."

Releases from Gavins Point were increased in late December from the minimum of 12,000 cubic feet per second to 16,000 cfs to replace water being locked up in ice that has formed on the river. Releases have been decreased to 14,000 cfs and will return to 12,000 cfs on Monday after the current cold blast that's contained sub-zero temperatures subsides.

Ice jams could lead to some areas of localized flooding, said Kevin Low, a National Weather Service hydrologist, but the 90-day outlook shows flooding is unlikely throughout nearly all the river basin, typical for the January-March period.

