As "volatile" year begins, Sioux City School Board members hope for limited coronavirus impact

SIOUX CITY -- On the last evening before school starts on Tuesday, Sioux City School Board members said they and other officials in the public school district will be monitoring the spread of novel coronavirus towards the goal of keeping students as safe as possible.

Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gasman said the pandemic presence means the 2020-21 will be "the most volatile" year ever in the more than 100 years of existence of the school system.

During Monday's meeting, school board member Perla Alarcon-Flory said, "I wish we could offer a zero-risk environment," but added the reality is that, while many safety measures are in place, there is the possibility the virus could strike people in the schools.

"We do not have the perfect answer...We are trying to do the best," Alarcon-Flory said.

School officials are aiming to educate more than 15,500 students, while attempting to keep them and 2,500 employees safe during the pandemic. Last week, Gausman said he anticipates some school buildings could be forced to temporarily halt in-person classes due to an outbreak in the weeks ahead.