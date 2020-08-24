As "volatile" year begins, Sioux City School Board members hope for limited coronavirus impact

SIOUX CITY -- On the last evening before school starts on Tuesday, Sioux City School Board members said they and other officials in the public school district will be monitoring the spread of novel coronavirus towards the goal of keeping students as safe as possible.
Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gasman said the pandemic presence means the 2020-21 will be "the most volatile" year ever in the more than 100 years of existence of the school system.
During Monday's meeting, school board member Perla Alarcon-Flory said, "I wish we could offer a zero-risk environment," but added the reality is that, while many safety measures are in place, there is the possibility the virus could strike people in the schools.
"We do not have the perfect answer...We are trying to do the best," Alarcon-Flory said.
School officials are aiming to educate more than 15,500 students, while attempting to keep them and 2,500 employees safe during the pandemic. Last week, Gausman said he anticipates some school buildings could be forced to temporarily halt in-person classes due to an outbreak in the weeks ahead.
At the beginning of the meeting, Lisa Banks, a North High teacher, walked to a podium and said she has sought to console scared students after many national school shootings of pupils, beginning in with the Jonesboro, Arkansas, shooting, and followed by Columbine in 1999, Sandy Hook in 2012 and more. Banks said she always told "scared" pupils that schools were safe places for them.
Banks said she has big fears of starting school Tuesday amid coronavirus, particularly because it is impossible to socially distance all pupils in her room.
"I can't honestly look at them and say I will keep them safe," Banks said.
There are plans for massive cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs to promote social distancing of six feet, a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses, and some hallways will have students flowing in only one direction.
The Sioux City School District so-called Return to Learn plan sets that, for the first three weeks, students will begin the school year spending two days per week in the classroom. All students, teachers and staff also will be required to wear masks inside district buses and buildings.
Under that hybrid learning model, roughly half the students will attend classes in-person on Monday and Thursday, the other half on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesdays would be reserved for cleaning and sanitizing school buildings, teacher development and providing additional in-person instruction at schools for students who need it. When students are at home, they will be expected to complete assignments and other work.
Banks also urged school officials to remain in the hybrid learning model until coronavirus cases trend lower. She said it is too risky to resume all in-school teaching at the moment.
Gausman said he expects the district will move to all in-person learning on September 8, unless virus spikes occur in the area.
Under state guidelines, school districts may request a temporary waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10 percent of students are absent and at least 15 percent of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
As of Monday, Iowa Department of Public Health statistics show the Woodbury County positivity at 9.5 percent, while Plymouth County just to the north tops the state at 20.8 percent, or well above the 15 percent threshold. Gausman said the Sioux City district has some territory in Plymouth County, but only 97 students live in that county, for well less than 1 percent of the total district enrollment.
"We will watch it closely," Gausman said of the numbers in the two counties.
Woodbury County has had more than 3,950 positive tests of coronavirus, while the number of deaths from the virus stands at 54. Those numbers began piling up in March, about the time in-school instruction was halted on March 16, which meant 10 weeks of instruction got wiped out.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.