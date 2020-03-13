At deadline, 9 Northwest Iowa legislators seeking re-election in 2020

SIOUX CITY -- The deadline for Iowans to file nomination papers to run for the state Legislature and federal positions was Friday, and in Northwest Iowa there will be three June primary battles to determine the Republican and Democratic nominees who will move onto the November general election.
Otherwise, a summary from the Iowa Secretary of State office showed five legislative incumbents who will have no challengers, while there are four competitive races in which Democrats and Republicans will vie for seats in November.
Five candidates filed nomination papers Friday, including two Democrats who want the House District 11 position, Sara Huddleston and James Eliason, who both live in Storm Lake. The Democratic nominee in that race will be determined in June 2 voting.
In the Republican contests, Jeff Taylor, of Sioux Center, and Jeffrey Santema, who lives in Rock Valley and filed on the final day, are competing in Senate District 2. The incumbent, Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, is not seeking re-election, as he decided to run for the Iowa 4th congressional district seat, where the other candidates are nine-term U.S. Rep. Steve King, of Kiron, Bret Richards, of Irwin, Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City, and Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park.
An even bigger field of Republicans want legislative House District 3 seat, where incumbent Dan Huseman, R-Aurelia, who is the longest serving Republican House member, is not seeking re-election. The Republicans running are Dennis Bush, of Cleghorn, Lynn Evans, of Aurelia, and Mark McHugh, of Sheldon.
In the House districts with Sioux City territory, two incumbents have no challengers, with Republican Jacob Bossman in District 6 and Democrat Chris Hall in District 13.
Overall, those who filed nomination papers include:
Senate District 2: Jeff Taylor, Republican from Sioux Center, and Jeffrey Santema, Republican from Rock Valley.
House District 1: Incumbent John Wills, R-Spirit Lake.
House District 2: Incumbent Megan Jones, R-Sioux Rapids.
House District 3: Dennis Bush, Republican from Cleghorn, Lynn Evans, Republican from Aurelia, Mark McHugh, Republican from Sheldon.
House District 4: Incumbent Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, and Bjorn Johnson, a Democrat from Ireton. Johnson was a final day filer.
House District 5: Incumbent Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars.
House District 6: Incumbent Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City.
House District 11: Incumbent Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, and two Democrats from Storm Lake, Sara Huddleston and James Eliason.
House District 13: Incumbent Chris Hall, D-Sioux City.
House District 14: Steve Hansen, Democrat from Sioux City, and Bob Henderson, Republican from Sioux City, where incumbent Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City, is not seeking re-election, as he runs for a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
House District 17: Incumbent Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, and Jan Creasman, a Democrat from Woodbine. Creasman has run multiple times against Windschitl.
House District 18: Incumbent Steve Holt, R-Denison, and Damon Hopkins, a Democrat from Dunlap.