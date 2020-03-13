At deadline, 9 Northwest Iowa legislators seeking re-election in 2020

SIOUX CITY -- The deadline for Iowans to file nomination papers to run for the state Legislature and federal positions was Friday, and in Northwest Iowa there will be three June primary battles to determine the Republican and Democratic nominees who will move onto the November general election.

Otherwise, a summary from the Iowa Secretary of State office showed five legislative incumbents who will have no challengers, while there are four competitive races in which Democrats and Republicans will vie for seats in November.

Five candidates filed nomination papers Friday, including two Democrats who want the House District 11 position, Sara Huddleston and James Eliason, who both live in Storm Lake. The Democratic nominee in that race will be determined in June 2 voting.

In the Republican contests, Jeff Taylor, of Sioux Center, and Jeffrey Santema, who lives in Rock Valley and filed on the final day, are competing in Senate District 2. The incumbent, Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, is not seeking re-election, as he decided to run for the Iowa 4th congressional district seat, where the other candidates are nine-term U.S. Rep. Steve King, of Kiron, Bret Richards, of Irwin, Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City, and Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park.