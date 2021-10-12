 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auburn teen dies in head-on collision

  • 0

AUBURN, Iowa -- An Auburn teenager was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a semi-trailer.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash occurred at 8:27 a.m. on Iowa Highway 175 east of Auburn. The 16-year-old female was just coming out of Auburn and was heading east in a Buick Enclave when she crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a westbound semi driven by Matthew Dorscher, 50, of Cumberland, Iowa.

Dorscher attempted to avoid the collision by braking and driving onto the highway shoulder, but the vehicles struck head on. According to a State Patrol crash report, Dorscher was not injured.

The State Patrol has not released the identity of the 16-year-old driver.

How to protect your information from identity theft
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: City Council Candidate Dan Moore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News