Auburn teen dies in head-on collision

AUBURN, Iowa -- An Auburn teenager was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a semi-trailer.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash occurred at 8:27 a.m. on Iowa Highway 175 east of Auburn. The 16-year-old female was just coming out of Auburn and was heading east in a Buick Enclave when she crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a westbound semi driven by Matthew Dorscher, 50, of Cumberland, Iowa.
Dorscher attempted to avoid the collision by braking and driving onto the highway shoulder, but the vehicles struck head on. According to a State Patrol crash report, Dorscher was not injured.
The State Patrol has not released the identity of the 16-year-old driver.