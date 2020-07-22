Authorities ID man killed in grain bin near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa -- Plymouth County authorities have identified a man killed in a grain bin accident Tuesday morning.
Daniel Cronin, 65, died after being pulled into corn inside a bin approximately five miles east of Le Mars, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities were summoned to the scene at 9:50 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Cronin had been inside the grain bin loosening stuck corn. He had safety measures in place but was still pulled into the corn when the crust broke.
Rescue operations were unsuccessful, and Cronin's body was recovered at 10:50 a.m.
