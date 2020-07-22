You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities ID man killed in grain bin near Le Mars
View Comments

Authorities ID man killed in grain bin near Le Mars

{{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- Plymouth County authorities have identified a man killed in a grain bin accident Tuesday morning.

Daniel Cronin, 65, died after being pulled into corn inside a bin approximately five miles east of Le Mars, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were summoned to the scene at 9:50 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Cronin had been inside the grain bin loosening stuck corn. He had safety measures in place but was still pulled into the corn when the crust broke.

Rescue operations were unsuccessful, and Cronin's body was recovered at 10:50 a.m.

Man killed while trapped in grain bin in Plymouth County
Construction worker killed in Sioux County crash
Lake Park woman dies after being thrown from side-by-side in Osceola County
Coleridge, Neb. man killed in grain bin accident
Farm accident
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News