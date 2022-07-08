Authorities ID victim in fatal Le Mars crash

Matthew P. Howell, 46, of Le Mars, died in the crash, which occurred at 6:10 a.m. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Howell was northbound about five miles east of Le Mars on Plymouth County Road K-64 just north of Plymouth County Road C-30. Howell, who was alone, lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled several times become coming to rest in the fence line.