Authorities ID victim in fatal Yankton Co. crash

YANKTON, S.D. -- Authorities have released the name of a Yankton woman who died as a result of a Friday crash north of Yankton.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a news release that Abigail Gilkerson, 19, died at a Sioux Falls hospital.
Gilkerson was southbound on U.S. Highway 81 at 5:35 p.m. Friday, when her Chrysler Sebring Limited crossed the center line and collided with a Freightliner semitrailer driven by Willis Vanroekel, 64, of Rock Rapids, Iowa. Gilkerson was taken to a Yankton hospital and then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Vanroekel was taken to a Yankton hospital with minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
