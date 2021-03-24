Authorities ID victim in fatal Yankton Co. crash

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

YANKTON, S.D. -- Authorities have released the name of a Yankton woman who died as a result of a Friday crash north of Yankton.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a news release that Abigail Gilkerson, 19, died at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Gilkerson was southbound on U.S. Highway 81 at 5:35 p.m. Friday, when her Chrysler Sebring Limited crossed the center line and collided with a Freightliner semitrailer driven by Willis Vanroekel, 64, of Rock Rapids, Iowa. Gilkerson was taken to a Yankton hospital and then airlifted to Sioux Falls.

Vanroekel was taken to a Yankton hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.

