Authorities ID victim in Mapleton shooting

MAPLETON, Iowa -- A Mapleton teenager died of a single gunshot wound, an autopsy performed Monday showed.
Joseph Hopkins, 16, died Friday night in a shooting in Mapleton.
An investigation into the shooting continues. Authorities Wednesday declined to comment on the circumstances of the shooting, where it occurred or if anyone has been arrested.
"It's an open and active investigation," said Darrell Simmons, special agent in charge with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Friday. According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Hopkins was dead at the scene when emergency responders arrived. Shooting witnesses were minors, according to the news release.
Authorities believe there is no current danger to the public in connection with the shooting.