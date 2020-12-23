Authorities identify body found in burned vehicle

WESTFIELD, Iowa -- Medical examiners have determined the identity of a man found Friday in a burned vehicle in rural Plymouth County.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner has identified the man as Jeremy Parker, 43, of Macy, Nebraska.

A news release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office did not release a cause of death.

The Plymouth County Communications Center was notified at 11:16 p.m. Friday of a vehicle on fire in a ditch on Iowa Highway 12 near Westfield. Emergency responders discovered the body inside the vehicle.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was traveling north on Iowa 12 when Parker, who was the sole occupant, lost control, entered the east ditch and struck a tree.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and Le Mars Police Department continue to investigate the crash.

