Authorities in O'Brien, Osceola counties seek help finding missing girls
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- Authorities in O'Brien and Osceola counties are seeking help finding two missing teenage girls.

Dakota Menter missing girl

Menter
Paije Bergstrom missing girl

Bergstrom

Paije Amelia Bergstrom and Dakota Rose Menter left Sheldon High School at 8:30 a.m. Monday and were last seen at 3 p.m. that day at a friend's home in Estherville, Iowa, according to a post on the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The girls said they were going to Mankato and Worthington in Minnesota, then to Oregon. They were driving a red, four-door 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Iowa blackout license plates IZV319.

Bergstrom, 17, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has blue eyes.

Menter, 17, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is possible the girls have changed their hair color, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who sees either girl or knows their whereabouts should call the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 757-3415 or the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 754-2556.

