SPENCER, Iowa -- State and local authorities are investigating the discovery of a body Monday in Spencer.
The Clay County Communication Center received a call at 11:49 a.m. of an unresponsive male found outside 217 W. Fifth St. Upon arrival, Spencer police and medical responders determined the 29-year-old man was dead.
The man's name is being withheld pending further investigation by the Spencer Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. An autopsy was planned at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.