Authorities investigating explosives found in crash that killed Arnolds Park man

DES MOINES -- The investigation of a truck crash that killed a Dickinson County man continues after explosive devices were found at the crash site.
Search warrants were served on Jan. 15 at three addresses in Milford, Iowa, and Arnolds Park, Iowa, as authorities sought information on the improvised explosive devices.
Del Sorey, 62, of Arnolds Park, was killed in the single-truck crash, which occurred at 12:04 a.m. Jan. 12 near Knoxville, Iowa. The truck rolled into the ditch and caught fire, said Ron Humphrey, special agent in charge at the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Ammunition and consumer-grade fireworks were consumed in the fire, he said. The Marion County Sheriff's Office contacted the Iowa State Fire Marshal Division of the DPS after finding three homemade explosive devices, which had been ejected from the truck during the crash.
Humphrey said no charges have been filed and he declined to say if any items had been collected during the searches in Dickinson County. Authorities continue to speak with people who knew Sorey, he said.
Authorities also are seeking more information on the truck, which did not have license plates. It's not yet known who owned the truck that Sorey was driving, Humphrey said.
