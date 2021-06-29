 Skip to main content
Authorities release ID of Union County crash victim
Authorities release ID of Union County crash victim

ELK POINT, S.D. -- Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was killed early Saturday in a traffic accident on Interstate 29 north of Elk Point. 

Stephanie Applegarth, 38, of Sioux Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene, about 15 miles north of Elk Point.

Applegarth was southbound at 3:42 a.m. in a Dodge Caravan when the vehicle entered the median, crossed back through the southbound lanes, entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Applegarth was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
