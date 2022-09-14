Authorities release victim's name in fatal motorcycle crash near Hudson

HUDSON, S.D. — South Dakota authorities have released the name of a motorcycle driver who was killed Saturday in a crash near Hudson.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Donald Farnsworth III, 57, of Canton, S.D., was westbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on 294th Street when he turned left turn onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.

Farnsworth and his passenger, Glenna Farnsworth, 59, also of Canton, were thrown from the motorcycle, and Donald Farnsworth was pronounced dead at the scene. Glenna Farnsworth was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.