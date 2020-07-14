Authorities responding to possible drowning at Woodbury County park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Two Woodbury County officials have confirmed emergency officials are responding to a possible drowning at the beach of Little Sioux Park, just south of Correctionville, on Tuesday afternoon.

A helicopter landed to provide further assistance just after 2 p.m., and CPR was being performed by emergency responders prior to that, Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said.

The initial call to emergency officials came at 1:47 p.m.

The beach at Little Sioux Park is not staffed with lifeguards.

Two public swimming beaches are present in the Woodbury County parks system. In the other one at Brown's Lake near Salix, Iowa, a 46-year-old woman drowned in earl June.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.