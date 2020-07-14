You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities responding to possible drowning at Woodbury County park
View Comments

Authorities responding to possible drowning at Woodbury County park

{{featured_button_text}}
Little Sioux County Park beach

The beach at Little Sioux County Par near Correctionville, Iowa.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Two Woodbury County officials  have confirmed emergency officials are responding to a possible drowning at the beach of Little Sioux Park, just south of Correctionville, on Tuesday afternoon.

A helicopter landed to provide further assistance just after 2 p.m., and CPR was being performed by emergency responders prior to that, Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said.

The initial call to emergency officials came at 1:47 p.m.

The beach at Little Sioux Park is not staffed with lifeguards.

Two public swimming beaches are present in the Woodbury County parks system. In the other one at Brown's Lake near Salix, Iowa, a 46-year-old woman drowned in earl June.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News