Authorities responding to possible drowning at Woodbury County park

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Two Woodbury County officials have confirmed emergency officials are responding to a possible drowning at the beach of Little Sioux Park, just south of Correctionville, on Tuesday afternoon.
A helicopter landed to provide further assistance just after 2 p.m., and CPR was being performed by emergency responders prior to that, Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said.
The initial call to emergency officials came at 1:47 p.m.
The beach at Little Sioux Park is not staffed with lifeguards.
Two public swimming beaches are present in the Woodbury County parks system. In the other one at Brown's Lake near Salix, Iowa, a 46-year-old woman drowned in earl June.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
I write about politics, county government and education. I'm a native Northwest Iowan who doesn’t get puns but welcomes tips on lifestyle and societal trends playing out in Siouxland.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.