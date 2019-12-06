You are the owner of this article.
Authorities say no foul play with death in Plymouth County, Iowa
Authorities say no foul play with death in Plymouth County, Iowa

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Law enforcement authorities said there was no foul play in the death of a woman found Friday morning in Kingsley.

The Plymouth County Communications Center just before 9:30 a.m. received a call reporting a dead person near the alley behind downtown businesses in the 100 block of South Main Street, according to a release from Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo.

Officials from the sheriff's office and Kingsley Police Department found the woman, and it was evident she was dead, the release said. The 67-year-old woman was taken to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and, after an examination by the Plymouth County Coroner and no signs of foul play, the investigation was closed.

