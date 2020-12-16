 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for missing Mapleton man
MAPLETON, Iowa -- Authorities are searching for a Mapleton man who was last seen Saturday.
 
Bruce Vanmatre, 54, was discovered missing Monday when a home health aide went to visit him at his home at Sunrise Apartments. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He may have been barefoot or wearing slippers.
 
In a post on his Facebook page, Mapleton mayor Brent Streck said officers have searched every property in about a 2-square-mile area. He does not have a car, so he either would have left on foot or with someone else.
 
Because Vanmatre has a history of being homeless, he is used to hiding in places to stay warm, Streck said, urging residents to check in sheds, garages, campers, boats or other spaces in which a person could fit.
 
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mapleton Police Department at (712) 840-1804 or the Monona County Law Enforcement Center at (712) 423-2525. Streck said people also can send him messages on Facebook.
Bruce Vanmatre missing

Vanmatre

 Provided by Brent Streck
