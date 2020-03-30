Authorities: Yankton County now considered COVID-19 'community spread' area

YANKTON, S.D. -- With four novel coronavirus cases having been confirmed in Yankton County, the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday cited the county as being at a minimal/moderate risk for community spread.
The designation in Yankton County followed three positive cases being reported in the county on Sunday and one on Saturday, for a total over four over the weekend.
Additionally, the state agency on Monday reported a new case of coronavirus in Clay County, which is adjacent to Yankton County. There had been no cases in either county heading into the weekend, and now there are a combined seven positive cases, with three in Clay and four in Yankton.
The number of positive cases in the entire state of South Dakota is now 101, with one death having occurred.
On Friday, Union County became the first county in the far southeast corner of South Dakota to report a confirmed case. The Union County individual is self-isolating.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
