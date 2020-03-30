Authorities: Yankton County now considered COVID-19 'community spread' area

YANKTON, S.D. -- With four novel coronavirus cases having been confirmed in Yankton County, the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday cited the county as being at a minimal/moderate risk for community spread.

The designation in Yankton County followed three positive cases being reported in the county on Sunday and one on Saturday, for a total over four over the weekend.

Additionally, the state agency on Monday reported a new case of coronavirus in Clay County, which is adjacent to Yankton County. There had been no cases in either county heading into the weekend, and now there are a combined seven positive cases, with three in Clay and four in Yankton.

The number of positive cases in the entire state of South Dakota is now 101, with one death having occurred.

On Friday, Union County became the first county in the far southeast corner of South Dakota to report a confirmed case. The Union County individual is self-isolating.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member