Autopsy ordered on body found in Lake View home
Autopsy ordered on body found in Lake View home

LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- An autopsy was expected to be performed Wednesday on a man whose body was found in a Lake View house.

Lake View Police Chief Royce Kemmann said authorities consider the death of James Wesley Cooper, 43, of Fort Dodge, to be suspicious.

"We're treating it as a suspicious death," Kemmann said.

Police were called to the home in the 100 block of Blossom Street at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Cooper's body was found inside, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Kemmann said he believed there was no ongoing threat in the community.

Crime Scene Do Not Cross
