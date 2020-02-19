Autopsy ordered on body found in Lake View home

LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- An autopsy was expected to be performed Wednesday on a man whose body was found in a Lake View house.

Lake View Police Chief Royce Kemmann said authorities consider the death of James Wesley Cooper, 43, of Fort Dodge, to be suspicious.

"We're treating it as a suspicious death," Kemmann said.

Police were called to the home in the 100 block of Blossom Street at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Cooper's body was found inside, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Kemmann said he believed there was no ongoing threat in the community.

