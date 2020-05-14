Back from coronavirus closure: Restaurants across Iowa can now restart in-person dining

Not that six chairs are often needed, Kass said, since the last 10 days a big number seated at a table is four, and most often there are just two people. A lot of the groups are family members only. During that week and a half, Kass said the busiest period found the restaurant at one-third full.

There are condiments or salt and pepper on 4 Brothers tables, as those are only brought to patrons when the food is served. All restaurant employees are required to wear masks covering mouths and noses, which Kass said he hopes will be comforting to any skittish diners.

"You try to stay diligent on wiping everything down... People are nervous and I'm just trying to take the edge off for them," Kass said.

In downtown Le Mars, Lally's Eastside Restaurant has been providing meals via takeout since March, but didn't pursue the dine-in option once available on May 1. Lally's manager Tom Mullally said there are some renovations taking place in the Le Mars staple since 1962. He expects dine-in will resume within one week.

Mullally presumes a full return of patronage as time goes on.

"Our customers, they'll be coming back. If they come gradually, that's OK," Mullally said.

Kass, however, said, "It is going to take some time."