Back from coronavirus closure: Restaurants across Iowa can now restart in-person dining

LE MARS, Iowa -- Restaurants in the Northwest Iowa counties outside of Sioux City have had the ability to be open for dine-in sales since May 1, and on Friday the option gets broadened to Woodbury County and every county in Iowa.
As coronavirus spread began to make an impact in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds in mid-March said restaurants could only be open for take-out orders. Since that time, some restaurants chose to entirely shut down, while others used the take-out option, with the result being lost jobs for kitchen and wait staff, while people like Carrie Campbell and Lindsey Schroeder, both of Le Mars, missed eating in the businesses.
On Wednesday, Schroeder ate at a Pizza Ranch in Le Mars -- "We were the only ones there, so I felt super safe -- and on Thursday, she joined Campbell and another friend in being the first dine-in customers of the lunch period in 4 Brothers Grill & Bar, also in Le Mars.
On Wednesday, Reynolds signed a new proclamation to reopen restaurants in all 99 counties, which the Iowa Restaurant Association praised.
"Many Iowa restaurants have, or will, take steps above and beyond the proclamation's mandates to ensure patrons and employees feel confident returning to their establishments," Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said in a Wednesday release.
In other openings that have been allowed by Reynolds' decisions, the Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City reopened on Wednesday, and on Friday barber shops and salons can again offer cuts and styling. Libraries and fitness businesses can also open if desired. Schools have been closed since March 16 and buildings will not open for instruction again for the 2019-20 year.
At 4 Brothers, owner Clint Kass said Thursday it is possible some restaurants and cafes nationally and regionally never will re-open. The re-openings on May 1 and on Friday came with the caveat by Reynolds that restaurants have to spread out patrons in a 50 percent capacity of the full building.
As 4 Brothers opened at 11 a.m. Thursday, a hostess went through every menu, wiping each page for cleanliness. Kass pointed to how there were only three chairs left at the bar and how many tables had been removed, so those remaining were six feet apart and had, at most, six chairs, as is required by the governor's order.
Not that six chairs are often needed, Kass said, since the last 10 days a big number seated at a table is four, and most often there are just two people. A lot of the groups are family members only. During that week and a half, Kass said the busiest period found the restaurant at one-third full.
There are condiments or salt and pepper on 4 Brothers tables, as those are only brought to patrons when the food is served. All restaurant employees are required to wear masks covering mouths and noses, which Kass said he hopes will be comforting to any skittish diners.
"You try to stay diligent on wiping everything down... People are nervous and I'm just trying to take the edge off for them," Kass said.
In downtown Le Mars, Lally's Eastside Restaurant has been providing meals via takeout since March, but didn't pursue the dine-in option once available on May 1. Lally's manager Tom Mullally said there are some renovations taking place in the Le Mars staple since 1962. He expects dine-in will resume within one week.
Mullally presumes a full return of patronage as time goes on.
"Our customers, they'll be coming back. If they come gradually, that's OK," Mullally said.
Kass, however, said, "It is going to take some time."
Kass said he's been raptly monitoring coronavirus case numbers in not only Plymouth County, but also adjacent Sioux and Woodbury counties.
For the first time since Sunday in Woodbury County, there was not a reported death attributed to the novel coronavirus. Siouxland District Health Department on Thursday reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, but no deaths. Seven deaths had been reported in the previous three days in Woodbury County, and in adjacent Dakota County in the metro area, there were four deaths reported in that county.
The county has now had 2,073 positive COVID-19 cases, and there have been 15 deaths in the county because of the virus. Also on Thursday, statewide figures showed 386 Iowans had tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 13,675.
Kass said he knows the public outlook on returning to public places is mixed, with some people more cautious than others.
"I can understand both camps. I am in agreement with the governor. People should have a chance to decide," Kass said.
Schroeder was happy to be dining in food places again, saying the fare tastes better served hot than via takeout. Campbell said she was glad so many Le Mars customers used takeout options in April, to make sure sales didn't completely collapse.
"The community really stepped up to support our local businesses," Campbell said.
Kass said there is certainly a social element to dining out, sharing laughs and conversation over a scrumptious meal.
"People miss that," he said. "People want to connect."
