Baseball fans prize return of high school games, with social distancing not always in vogue

Also, on the left foul area where Heelan backers sat on the grass or on chairs, some of the largest groups of people were teens, in clusters of seven and more.

Sports reporters and photographers in Sioux City and others associated with Lee Enterprises covering games elsewhere in Iowa this week reported seeing scant amounts of social distancing.

There are risks associated with playing the season, for both players and fans. Statewide as of Friday, 25,276 Iowans have tested positive for coronavirus and 681 have died from COVID-19.

Coronavirus spread has impacted players in Iowa, as slated games have been postponed on each of the first five days of the season, as the students tested positive for the virus. The list of Northwest Iowa teams that have had to postpone games or have had players out include George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, Kingsley-Pierson and MVAOCOU, while on Friday the Gehlen baseball team suspended games for 14 days after a player tested positive for the virus.

For the three high schools in the Sioux City School District playing softball and baseball, there are links on each of the host school's Facebook pages so people can watch games in real time via live streaming.