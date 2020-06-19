Baseball fans prize return of high school games, with social distancing not always in vogue

SIOUX CITY -- The clumped gathering of fans on Friday afternoon looked like pretty much any baseball game of recent years, as the end of the first week of the coronavirus-delayed Iowa softball and baseball team seasons played out in a contest between the Bishop Heelan and Carroll Kuemper teams.
Fans said they were happy for players who have gotten in a few games, even as they discussed that a team from one county north, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, won't be able to play for two weeks, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are just thankful for every game we can go watch. You don't know if it will end tomorrow," said Sherri Wanninger, of Carroll, whose sophomore son Cal plays for Kuemper.
Wanninger was watching with her sister-in-law, Peggy Sitzmann, of Le Mars.
Wanninger said, "We bring our food and snacks and...," and Sitzmann jumped in to finish the sentence, "...make the best of the situation. It is important that people get out, mentally and socially."
Having the two summer sports is a big deal, since fears of the novel coronavirus spread ended the spring seasons before they even started.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union jointly decided in mid-April to cancel the entire spring season, following the announcement of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closing schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Initially, the baseball and softball seasons were suspended. Then on May 20, the state associations, with approval from the governor, said practices could begin on June 1, and games started on the 15th, with precautionary measures during practices and games. Those include players not shaking hands and fans being asked to observe social distancing.
For the Heelan game at Mueller Field near the Briar Cliff University campus in Sioux City, there were no stands, so people brought their own chairs. Fans were packed together in the foul area behind home plate and toward the first base dugout area where Kuemper fans predominated.
A dozen people chose to pack together -- with only one chair being to the point of at least two feet apart -- from home plate towards the dugout. Behind home plate, the number of chairs set virtually side-by-side grew from nine to 13 as game time approached.
Also, on the left foul area where Heelan backers sat on the grass or on chairs, some of the largest groups of people were teens, in clusters of seven and more.
Sports reporters and photographers in Sioux City and others associated with Lee Enterprises covering games elsewhere in Iowa this week reported seeing scant amounts of social distancing.
There are risks associated with playing the season, for both players and fans. Statewide as of Friday, 25,276 Iowans have tested positive for coronavirus and 681 have died from COVID-19.
Coronavirus spread has impacted players in Iowa, as slated games have been postponed on each of the first five days of the season, as the students tested positive for the virus. The list of Northwest Iowa teams that have had to postpone games or have had players out include George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, Kingsley-Pierson and MVAOCOU, while on Friday the Gehlen baseball team suspended games for 14 days after a player tested positive for the virus.
For the three high schools in the Sioux City School District playing softball and baseball, there are links on each of the host school's Facebook pages so people can watch games in real time via live streaming.
Fans who go to the West, North and East games have been asked to respect the guidelines that came out of the state sports associations, which include that anyone feeling sick should not attend games and that spectators must only sit with the group of people they arrived with.
The other guidelines for fans include maintaining social distancing, bringing their own chairs since bleachers are not open to the public and bringing their own snacks, since concession stands are not open at any Iowa high school field.
During North High home games earlier in the week, those rules were read several times over the loudspeaker system. They were also posted on signs at the field.
No such rules were posted at the Heelan game and there was no loudspeaker announcement on social distancing practices before the varsity game that began about 4:20 p.m.
Wanninger and Sitzmann said they had received a text or email list of requirements, and Sitzmann read those off her phone, including "to responsibly practice social distancing."
Sitzmann added, "You have to be smart about it...Do what you are asked. It is important you follow the rules."
The women were sitting in the portion of the right foul line where fans were more spaced from each other, in groups of two to three. Out in the left outfield area, Dave Fravel, a Heelan teacher and former coach, and current Morningside College coach, picked his spot to set a chair, with six to eight feet from two men on either side of him.
Fravel loves the nuances that play out in baseball, such as shifts and pitching strategies.
He said it is unfortunate that high school seniors in particular lost many aspects of their high school career once classes stopped being held March 16, but he said he understands why sports could not be held in the spring as the pandemic first began to spread.
Fravel said he hadn't noticed there were no postings or announcements on distancing from school officials at the Friday game, but noted he had informed himself on what to do prior to the contest.
"We are doing a good job of social distancing out here," he said.
