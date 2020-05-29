Batch of Sioux City parks, swimming options to reopen in June, others remain closed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will begin a phased reopening of certain facilities beginning June 1, with the first batch to include the Bacon Creek Park dog park, Cook Park skate park and all public tennis courts and athletic league fields.

On top of that, swim lessons, fitness classes and lap swim will be available at the three city pools beginning June 22, city spokeswoman Anne Westra said in a release.

City officials had closed parks and playgrounds in late March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, several city recreation options remain closed, for pieces that Westra said "represent a higher risk because they lend themselves to increased physical contact and are difficult to guarantee cleanliness. due to the high volume of users."

That facilities list of continuing closures includes basketball courts in parks, the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, IBP Ice Center, Cone Park Lodge, splash pads and park shelterhouses, playgrounds and restrooms.