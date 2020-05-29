Batch of Sioux City parks, swimming options to reopen in June, others remain closed

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will begin a phased reopening of certain facilities beginning June 1, with the first batch to include the Bacon Creek Park dog park, Cook Park skate park and all public tennis courts and athletic league fields.
On top of that, swim lessons, fitness classes and lap swim will be available at the three city pools beginning June 22, city spokeswoman Anne Westra said in a release.
City officials had closed parks and playgrounds in late March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
However, several city recreation options remain closed, for pieces that Westra said "represent a higher risk because they lend themselves to increased physical contact and are difficult to guarantee cleanliness. due to the high volume of users."
That facilities list of continuing closures includes basketball courts in parks, the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, IBP Ice Center, Cone Park Lodge, splash pads and park shelterhouses, playgrounds and restrooms.
"The staff truly appreciates citizens following the posted (Center for Disease Control) guidelines when visiting park locations. We ask that everyone continue practicing social distancing while visiting and utilizing any public park or facility," Westra said.
Additionally, public health officials on Friday reported one more death from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, increasing the total since April to 34.
The Siouxland District Health Department said Woodbury County has had 2,686 reported cases and, of that total, 1,500 have recovered, according to the health department.
