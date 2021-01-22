Best coronavirus report card possible: Zero new cases in Sioux City Schools

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District officials had expressed hope there would not be an uptick of novel coronavirus positive cases among pupils and employees following the long holiday break, and that's exactly what has happened, with only two cases over three weeks in January.

There were zero cases reported for the week ended Friday, and there had only been one case in each of the first two weeks of January since courses resumed.

Additionally, there are much fewer district students lately out of buildings in precautionary quarantine. In order to reduce the virus impact, district workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings, and face masks are required in buildings.

Virus positive tests are also dropping in the metro and surrounding Siouxland counties.

As of Friday, the number of positive cases in Woodbury County was just under 13,100, a total that was about 140 more than one week ago. There have been 181 deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, with six having occurred over the last seven days.