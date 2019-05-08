SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Cyclists group is holding a bicycling fundraising event on Saturday for Hornick, Iowa, people impacted by March flooding.
The ride will begin at 10 a.m. from Eddie's Tavern in downtown Sergeant Bluff, and the route goes to Hornick, with 25-mile and 50-mile options to choose. Those picking 25 miles will be driven back to Sergeant Bluff.
Participants are asked to donate money, which will forwarded to the Westwood Community Emergency Fund for flooding victims set up at Sloan State Bank.
The flooding event began on late March 13, then surged in county towns such as Hornick and Moville by the following morning.
A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Hornick, after snow melt and a breached levee on the West Fork of the Little Sioux River caused extensive flooding of streets. The 225 Hornick residents were able to return home March 18 after the river retreated.