Big advance: Continuous Sioux City riverfront trail finally completed

"It is kind of puzzling why it has taken Sioux City so long," he said.

Stanek added that once the middle connector is done to the two trail ends, he will move his 1-to-10 rating of the trail from an 8 to "a 9 when they complete it, almost a 10."

To answer Stanek's question as to why it took so long, there was the need for trail funding and the complex process of getting the area near the old Floyd channel, sometimes called Bacon Creek, lined up for work.

Salvatore said slowing factors were the multi-year process of getting a building permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to work in a flood plain, plus coordination with the BNSF, whose track runs through the area. On top of that, there was a need to wait until some pieces of the 11-year project by the Iowa Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 29 in Sioux City from four to six lanes were completed.

The trail project also involved some complexity regarding building two bridges over the Floyd River and old Floyd channel in the new 1.5-mile section. Salvatore said the paving, which had an estimated cost of $2.6 million, went well.