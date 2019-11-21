Big honor: 4 from small Siouxland Christian school among performers at Iowa All-State music

SIOUX CITY -- Drawn from the 367 school districts in Iowa, 1,083 students have been tapped as the state's most talented high school musicians.
Of the students who audition for spots in the all-state chorus, band or orchestra, about 17 percent are accepted, according to the Iowa High School Music Association.
At Siouxland Christian High School, which has an enrollment of about 60, four students -- Brynn Hanson, Erin Henn, Erik Nordstrom and Lydia Watkins -- made the cut for the all-state chorus.
"Not only did I make it, but we all made it, like a little family," Henn said Wednesday. "This is the highlight of my high school experience so far."
Emily Hageman, the choir, band and theater director for Siouxland Christian High School, raved about the big accomplishment coming from a small school.
"This is so exciting because this is actually the first time in our school's history that we've had any students accepted in All-State Chorus, and not only did we have some accepted, but all our students auditioning were accepted," Hageman said.
The select group of chorus, band and orchestra performers will descend on Iowa State University in Ames for the All-State Festival on Saturday.
Many other Northwest Iowa students also will participate in the state musical festival, including two brothers from North High School. For the chorus category, Gerrit Nieuwendorp, who is a tenor, joins Grant Nieuwendorp, who sings in the bass range.
"It felt good to get in with my brother. It was cool to get to work with him throughout the process," said Gerrit Nieuwendorp, who also made All-State one prior time.
Hageman spends about three hours per week with her Siouxland Christian choir students, and from the first rehearsal saw strong potential from the four who made it to All-State.
"They really came into it wanting to get better...I could tell from the very first day how elevated they were as singers and where they could go from there," she said.
The four students said the Oct. 26 audition resulted in some nerves, and by that evening they learned of their acceptance to go to Ames.
"I knew our whole group was well prepared," Nordstrom said.
Hanson said it takes more than having signing talent to get picked for All-State.
"Your have to be musical with it and have a lot of feeling into the singing," Hanson said.
"It is about being musically intuitive," Henn added.
In the few weeks since being selected, the Siouxland Christian students have been working on seven songs that will be sung with the entire All-State chorus group. Both Henn and Hanson said "Heaven's Flock" is their favorite of those seven.
"It is just really unique, with all the dissonance. It is also a very emotional song," said Hanson, who is the sole junior in the Siouxland Christian contingent, with the others being sophomores. She also made it to All-State last year, when attending Lawton-Bronson High School, just east of Sioux City.
Iowa Public Television broadcasts the Iowa All-State Music Festival on Thanksgiving Day.
The Siouxland Christian quartet is raring to take in the Ames experience.
"I think it will go really well. It will be a rewarding feeling," Watkins said.