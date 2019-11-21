Big honor: 4 from small Siouxland Christian school among performers at Iowa All-State music

Many other Northwest Iowa students also will participate in the state musical festival, including two brothers from North High School. For the chorus category, Gerrit Nieuwendorp, who is a tenor, joins Grant Nieuwendorp, who sings in the bass range.

"It felt good to get in with my brother. It was cool to get to work with him throughout the process," said Gerrit Nieuwendorp, who also made All-State one prior time.

Hageman spends about three hours per week with her Siouxland Christian choir students, and from the first rehearsal saw strong potential from the four who made it to All-State.

"They really came into it wanting to get better...I could tell from the very first day how elevated they were as singers and where they could go from there," she said.

The four students said the Oct. 26 audition resulted in some nerves, and by that evening they learned of their acceptance to go to Ames.