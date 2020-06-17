Bishop Heelan sets June 27 for outdoor graduation in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- School officials say that as the number of the novel coronavirus cases decline in the Sioux City area, a graduation ceremony has been set for Bishop Heelan High School, in outdoors fashion on June 27.
A Wednesday release from Heelan said the event will mark the first outdoor graduation since 1969, for a school that has been in existence for 70 years.
School officials are using social distancing to carry out the ceremony, which will be held at 5 p.m. at Memorial Field on Hamilton Boulevard, with June 28 as a backup day in case it rains.
Graduates will be seated in the stadium stands six feet apart, which is the recommended social distancing benchmark. Immediate family members and grandparents will be seated on the field, the release said.
The original graduation date of May 17 was postponed, to reduce the risk of possible COVID-19 exposures, Heelan system President John Flanery said. The number of 2020 graduates totaled 134, but several graduates have gone into military service and several international students have returned to their native countries, so not all will take part on June 27.
“This Bishop Heelan class of 2020 is truly exceptional, so we are truly delighted we can honor this high-achieving class with a ceremony that caps up to 14 years of education in our Catholic school system,” Flanery said.
“With COVID cases consistently trending downward this month, we feel an outdoor commencement can be safely held for our graduates and their family members.”
As of Tuesday, there had been 3,015 positive cases of coronavirus since March in Woodbury County.
Valedictorian Foster Johnson, a National Merit Finalist, and Salutatorian Elizabeth Meyer, a Presidential Scholar and National Merit Finalist, will formally address the Class of 2020.
Heelan Chaplain Rev. Shane Deman will give the opening prayer and Principal Christian Bork will bestow diplomas. Flanery will present honors and closing reflections.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!