Bishop Heelan sets June 27 for outdoor graduation in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- School officials say that as the number of the novel coronavirus cases decline in the Sioux City area, a graduation ceremony has been set for Bishop Heelan High School, in outdoors fashion on June 27.

A Wednesday release from Heelan said the event will mark the first outdoor graduation since 1969, for a school that has been in existence for 70 years.

School officials are using social distancing to carry out the ceremony, which will be held at 5 p.m. at Memorial Field on Hamilton Boulevard, with June 28 as a backup day in case it rains.

Graduates will be seated in the stadium stands six feet apart, which is the recommended social distancing benchmark. Immediate family members and grandparents will be seated on the field, the release said.

The original graduation date of May 17 was postponed, to reduce the risk of possible COVID-19 exposures, Heelan system President John Flanery said. The number of 2020 graduates totaled 134, but several graduates have gone into military service and several international students have returned to their native countries, so not all will take part on June 27.