Blizzard likely to impact Siouxlanders in extended snowy period

SIOUX CITY -- First, a bevy of Siouxland schools called off classes and sports contests, before the snow even started Friday morning.
Then two campaign events by Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg were cancelled. Next, the courthouses holding government departments in Woodbury and Dakota counties were closed at noon Friday, which was the point by which 3.5 inches of snow had fallen in Sioux City and Ida Grove.
Rodeo fans were denied the chance to see the Barnes Bull Riding Challenge at the Tyson Events Center, although they can use tickets for a second show on Saturday. Now, the overriding concern is to what extent winds overnight and into Saturday wreak havoc on the lives of Siouxlanders.
Sara Nelson, of Milford, Iowa said she was ready for what some on social media called Snowpocalypse 2020.
"I have a brand new bag of coffee, all my pajama pants are all clean, 15 hours of Harry Potter downloaded and three snuggly little boys," Nelson said.
In a way, she was following the advice of the Storm Lake Police Department, who told people, "stay home, if you can."
The police post continued, "Roads are not great. If you have to venture out, drive slowly."
You have free articles remaining.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls placed a winter storm warning for the area for the first portion of the extended weather event, and a blizzard warning follows for 18 hours to 6 p.m. Saturday. The forecast said winds in some places could spike to 50 mph, which would make for dangerous driving conditions.
"It becomes increasingly difficult, you get winds howling at 35 mph, you can get whiteout conditions," Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said.
The Sioux City Police Department said reports of spinouts and collisions began by 9 a.m. Friday. As of late afternoon Friday, there were no known collisions with serious injuries to drivers or passengers.
"The beneficial part is that the plows have been out, they've been hustling," Drew said, and aided by an unexpected lull in snow Friday afternoon.
The cities of South Sioux City and Dakota City declared a snow emergency, which puts in place special street parking rules for clearing streets, but the city of Sioux City didn't declare such an emergency.
Throughout the area, libraries and medical clinics closed for various amounts of time Friday. The Sioux City area weather forecast says lesser snow totals could occur in more southerly counties as Monona and Crawford.
The snow, which could reach six inches, is expected to stop by about sunrise Saturday. However, the high temperatures in the teen degrees and winds from 35 to 50 mph will make the day a tough one to navigate, with wind chills of perhaps 20 below zero, NWS Meteorologist Lance VandenBoogart said.
He said the factors will cause what is called a ground blizzard, even if new snow won't be falling.
"The snow will be blowing around, with concerns for travelers," VandenBoogart said.