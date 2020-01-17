Blizzard likely to impact Siouxlanders in extended snowy period

The police post continued, "Roads are not great. If you have to venture out, drive slowly."

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls placed a winter storm warning for the area for the first portion of the extended weather event, and a blizzard warning follows for 18 hours to 6 p.m. Saturday. The forecast said winds in some places could spike to 50 mph, which would make for dangerous driving conditions.

"It becomes increasingly difficult, you get winds howling at 35 mph, you can get whiteout conditions," Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said.

The Sioux City Police Department said reports of spinouts and collisions began by 9 a.m. Friday. As of late afternoon Friday, there were no known collisions with serious injuries to drivers or passengers.

"The beneficial part is that the plows have been out, they've been hustling," Drew said, and aided by an unexpected lull in snow Friday afternoon.

The cities of South Sioux City and Dakota City declared a snow emergency, which puts in place special street parking rules for clearing streets, but the city of Sioux City didn't declare such an emergency.