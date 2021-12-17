BNSF to pay $1.5 million EPA fine for derailment near Doon, Iowa

DOON, Iowa -- BNSF Railway has agreed to pay a settlement of more than $1.5 million for federal environmental violations that resulted from a 2018 train derailment near Doon, Iowa.

Approximately 117,500 gallons of crude oil spilled after the June 22, 2018, derailment in rural Lyon County. Though much of the spill was contained between the tracks and two roads, floodwaters resulting from 5-7 inches of rain that had fallen during the previous 48 hours washed through the oil and into the swollen Rock River, Little Rock River and Burr Oak Creek.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sought penalties under the Clean Water Act against BNSF, which agreed to pay $1,513,750, according to a stipulation of settlement filed Wednesday in federal court in Sioux City.

"Illegal discharges of oil into streams, rivers and wetlands present a significant threat to human health and the environment," EPA Region 7 administrator Meg McCollister said in a news release. "EPA is committed to protecting our nation's waterways and will ensure that Clean Water Act protections are upheld."

The flooding had washed out track, causing the derailment in which 33 tank cars left the track. Of those cars, 10 were damaged and began leaking oil.

An oil sheen on the Rock River extended five miles downstream after the spill, which forced the evacuation of at least 12 people in the vicinity and caused the city of Rock Valley, about five miles downstream, to shut down its drinking water wells.

The 110-unit train was moving about 2.5 million gallons of crude from western Canada to Houston. In the aftermath of the derailment, state and federal officials built a berm around the derailed cars to keep leaking oil from entering into the flood plain. Contaminated topsoil also was replaced.

