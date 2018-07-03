SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Following the impact of heavy rains in recent days before the Fourth of July holiday, Dickinson County officials have announced boaters must drive at low speeds on lakes.
Amid a busy tourism week at the Iowa Great Lakes region, the Dickinson County Emergency Management Commission on Tuesday announced that high water levels in lakes necessitated an emergency rule that boats can drive only at a maximum speed of 5 mph.
"This rule will help prevent further lakeshore damage and potential impacts to critical public infrastructure," the commission said in a release.
The commission members made the decision after a Tuesday meeting to get input from county residents and varying government officials. The rule will remain in effect until further announcement, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources personnel will enforce the speed limit.
A speed of 5 mph is typically designed to leave no wake behind boats.
“Boaters need to be aware of their wake and the damages they could cause to low shorelines and sensitive infrastructure. People are encouraged to enjoy the water, but to do it at a lower speed," Dickinson County EMC Coordinator Mike Ehret said.
An Iowa DNR release on Tuesday said U.S. Geological Survey gauging stations placed the Iowa Great Lakes water levels at their highest since the record year of 1993.
Following more than a week’s worth of heavy rains, Dickinson County officials on Thursday opened two sandbag fill sites in Spirit Lake, Milford and Lake Park.
Substantial rains followed on Saturday and Sunday in the county. Iowa Great Lakes area residents were advised to prepare for flash flooding and rises in lake and river levels.
Previously on June 25, 5 mph speed limits were set for some Dickinson County lakes, including East Lake Okoboji, West Lake Okoboji, Upper Gar and Lower Gar and Minnewashta. IDNR conservation officer Jeff Morrison at the time said those lake levels are 26 inches higher than normal.
The 5 mph speed limit now applies to all Dickinson County lakes.