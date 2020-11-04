 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in West Okoboji house fire
View Comments

Body found in West Okoboji house fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire stock rig

WEST OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Firefighters found a male body inside a West Okoboji home early Wednesday after responding to a house fire.

According to a Milford Police Department news release, the Milford police and fire departments were dispatched at 8:17 a.m. to 1213 Okoboji Blvd. Firefighters were unable to enter the home upon arrival because of heavy smoke coming from the house. The fire was contained at 8:43 a.m., and the man's body was found inside the house.

The body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for positive identification. The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of family and obtaining a positive identification.

There were no signs of foul play, according the police department.

The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental and remains under investigation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News