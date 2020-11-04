Body found in West Okoboji house fire

WEST OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Firefighters found a male body inside a West Okoboji home early Wednesday after responding to a house fire.

According to a Milford Police Department news release, the Milford police and fire departments were dispatched at 8:17 a.m. to 1213 Okoboji Blvd. Firefighters were unable to enter the home upon arrival because of heavy smoke coming from the house. The fire was contained at 8:43 a.m., and the man's body was found inside the house.

The body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for positive identification. The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of family and obtaining a positive identification.

There were no signs of foul play, according the police department.

The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental and remains under investigation.

