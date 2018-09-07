Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Bluff Street bridge body found
Buy Now

Human remains were discovered under a bridge at the intersection of Bluff Street and Wesley Parkway. The Sioux City Police Department reports that the body was in such a state of decomposition that gender and race couldn't be determined. 

 MASON DOCKTER mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City authorities are investigating human remains that were found Friday under the bridge.

A Sioux City Police Department release said officers who were responding to another incident discovered a body under a bridge at the Wesley Parkway and Bluff Street intersection. The body was heavily decomposed, so the gender and race could not immediately be determined.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

At this time, there is no indication that foul play was a factor in this death. 

Given the severe decomposition, Sioux City Fire Rescue used Hazmat equipment and ropes to extricate the body. The remains have been transported to a medical examiner's office.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
6
0

Tags

County and education reporter

Load comments