SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City authorities are investigating human remains that were found Friday under the bridge.
A Sioux City Police Department release said officers who were responding to another incident discovered a body under a bridge at the Wesley Parkway and Bluff Street intersection. The body was heavily decomposed, so the gender and race could not immediately be determined.
At this time, there is no indication that foul play was a factor in this death.
Given the severe decomposition, Sioux City Fire Rescue used Hazmat equipment and ropes to extricate the body. The remains have been transported to a medical examiner's office.