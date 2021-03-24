Boil advisory issued in Storm Lake

Even though sometimes the challenge may seem to be drinking enough water, some people are overhydrating and it can have some serious consequences. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Some Storm Lake residents are being asked to boil their water after a water line break forced the city to shut off water in a section of town.

City crews were working Wednesday afternoon to fix a broken line at 12th and Erie streets.

Residents in the vicinity are advised not to use any water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or cooking. Residents should use bottled water or bring tap water to a full boil for a minute or more, then letting it cool before using.

The advisory will be in place until crews can flush the line and test the water in the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.