Boil advisory issued in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Some Storm Lake residents are being asked to boil their water after a water line break forced the city to shut off water in a section of town.
City crews were working Wednesday afternoon to fix a broken line at 12th and Erie streets.
Residents in the vicinity are advised not to use any water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or cooking. Residents should use bottled water or bring tap water to a full boil for a minute or more, then letting it cool before using.
The advisory will be in place until crews can flush the line and test the water in the area.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
