SIOUX CITY -- With no more absolute need to head to neighboring South Dakota, Northwest Iowans are buying bottle rockets, fire crackers and much more explosive items in their home state.
Fireworks businesses, often located in huge tents, have sprouted over the last month in Sioux City and other Woodbury County cities. Managers say shoppers will drop several hundred dollars and into the thousands, plural, to buy items that approximate the quality of fireworks propelled into the night air in smalltown fireworks shows.
"Some people, they take this seriously. It is like a hobby for them," Sarah Paulsen said.
Paulsen manages the Bellino Fireworks stand, located in a large tent in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee at 3301 Gordon Drive. There was one Bellino site in the city last year, and now there are five, after the success seen in 2017, she said. Bellino, a Papillion, Nebraska-based chain, has many locations in Iowa and Nebraska.
For decades, Sioux Cityans and other Northwest Iowans crossed the South Dakota border to legally buy fireworks at large permanent stands along Interstate 29 in North Sioux City, South Dakota. The vast majority then returned to Iowa to set them off in violation of the then-state law.
The Iowa Legislature in 2017 gave cities and counties the power to allow fireworks discharge for the first time in eight decades. Since that time, many cities and counties have discussed what times and places they want fireworks to be sold and shot off. The widest timeframe allowed by law runs from June 1 through July 8 for consumer-grade fireworks.
Speaking as INXS and De La Soul songs wafted through the tent and a few shoppers mulled options with colorful packaging, Paulsen said Iowans have frequently said they love the option of not going to South Dakota.
"It is like, 'Oh, it is great that we don't have to run up there,' " she said.
There are more businesses selling fireworks in Woodbury County this year. Retail businesses selling fireworks can now locate along U.S. Highway 20 or Interstate 29, under a new zoning measure passed by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in April.
Mike Decker conducts electrical inspections in eight counties for the State Fire Marshall’s office.
"There are more, a lot more, this year than last year," Decker said. "You drive through the country, they are all over the place."
Paulsen said Bellino sells items in the price range from 20 cents to $70, which is for flaming balls that shoot in the air to nearly professional grade.
"People don't just come in and get one or two things, they get more...I've had kids who say they saved all year for this," she said.
Paulsen said the most frequently sold items are bottle rockets, firecrackers, smoke balls and grand bloom flowers, which depending upon the variety will audibly crackle, spin or fly a bit up into the air.
Kylie Horsley, who manages King Kong Fireworks on the east edge of Sioux City along U.S. Highway 20, said the big sellers are varying brands of artillery shells, which run about $80. Also popular are flaming balls, which go by such names as Shark Bite and Cousin Eddie, a name people who are fans of the "Vacation" film series will recognize.
King Kong Fireworks is highly noticeable, with a huge inflatable gorilla outside. Business owner Jerry Peterson moved the business slightly east along the highway -- after going with a tent in year one of Iowa fireworks sales, he's built a large building to house King Kong.
Horsley raved about the diversity of items in the kids section, which have a lot of variety packs, including one that can be carried in a backpack. She pointed to the popularity of a $200 mobile-powered firing system, called Firefly, which is linked to computer tablets or phones, to shoot off artillery shells.
On Thursday, Horsley recounted strong sales, with individual buys by people of more than $200, $300 and $600. The biggest sale she's seen was for $3,500.
Horsley also expected top patronage in the final days to Fourth of July.
"Everyone wants to load up on fireworks," she said. "It is going to be, bang, bang, bang."