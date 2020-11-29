Boundary changes for Sioux City public high schools focus of meeting

SIOUX CITY -- As steps continue to be taken in a months long look into possible changes in the boundary lines for West, North and East middle and high schools, Sioux City school district officials are encouraging participation by community members in a Monday meeting.
District spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said community feedback is desired in the school boundary discussions because there could be an impact on current and future students.
The 6 p.m. Monday virtual meeting can be accessed online at https://www.siouxcityschools.org/boundary-planning/. After the meeting, people are encouraged to give feedback through Dec. 13, via an online portal, ThoughtExchange, where the comments of all people can be seen.
Mayo noted the boundary discussions within the district began in 2019 with initial changes for some elementary schools, effective with the 2022-2023 school year. For the middle and high school boundary line discussions, the district has hired the consultant, RSP & Associates from Overland Park, Kansas, to provide an enrollment analysis, including population trends, demographics, enrollment data and potential growth.
RSP will lead the Monday presentation, which will include three options proposed for consideration, with boundary maps that can be viewed online.
A district committee has been meeting for two months on the boundary issue. Sioux City School Board member and committee member Dan Greenwell has been a continuing critic, including at the most recent board meeting earlier this week, on the quality of the demographic information provided by RSP.
The final two boundary committee meetings will be held Dec. 7 and Dec. 21, for a final session when any recommendations to advance to the school board in January will likely be settled.
"Moving forward, if the Board of Education decides to alter any boundary areas, additional communication will be released. Any potential alterations would go into effect no sooner than July 1, 2021, so current student assignments will not be affected by any changes," Mayo said in a news release.
