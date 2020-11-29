Boundary changes for Sioux City public high schools focus of meeting

SIOUX CITY -- As steps continue to be taken in a months long look into possible changes in the boundary lines for West, North and East middle and high schools, Sioux City school district officials are encouraging participation by community members in a Monday meeting.

District spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said community feedback is desired in the school boundary discussions because there could be an impact on current and future students.

The 6 p.m. Monday virtual meeting can be accessed online at https://www.siouxcityschools.org/boundary-planning/. After the meeting, people are encouraged to give feedback through Dec. 13, via an online portal, ThoughtExchange, where the comments of all people can be seen.