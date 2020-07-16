You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Boy dies in drowning in Woodbury County park
View Comments
breaking

Boy dies in drowning in Woodbury County park

{{featured_button_text}}
Little Sioux County Park beach

The beach at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, Iowa, is shown.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The boy who was pulled from a Woodbury County park swimming pond has died, the county sheriff's department reported Thursday.

"We are saddened to report the 12-year-old male that was involved in the swimming accident at Little Sioux Park on Tuesday has passed away," the sheriff's office release said.

Emergency officials on Tuesday afternoon responded to a possible drowning at the beach of Little Sioux Park, just south of Correctionville.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and other first responders were dispatched to the park, where other people present had pulled the boy from the water. CPR was started, and the victim was later transported to Mercy One by Wings One.

His name was not released.

"Please keep everyone involved in this unfortunate incident in your thoughts and prayers. We will not be releasing anymore information regarding this accidental drowning," the sheriff's office release said.

Two public swimming beaches are part of the Woodbury County parks system. The beaches at Little Sioux Park and Bigelow Park near Salix are not staffed with lifeguards.

Elsewhere in Woodbury County, at state-managed Brown's Lake near Bigelow Park, a 46-year-old woman drowned in early June while swimming in the lake off a boat.

Authorities respond to possible drowning at Woodbury County park
Sheriff's department releases name of Browns Lake drowning victim
Plymouth County Sheriff's Office identifies 13-year-old drowning victim
View Comments
0
0
0
3
3

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+10
Saturday in the Park: When Aretha Franklin came to town
Music

Saturday in the Park: When Aretha Franklin came to town

  • Updated
  • 9 min to read

The performance may have been at 9:45 p.m. on July 4, 2015. But the show began several days earlier when Franklin and company arrived by bus. SITP organizers tracked her moves and waited anxiously for the queen’s arrival. Here’s their story.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News