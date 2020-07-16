Boy dies in drowning in Woodbury County park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The boy who was pulled from a Woodbury County park swimming pond has died, the county sheriff's department reported Thursday.

"We are saddened to report the 12-year-old male that was involved in the swimming accident at Little Sioux Park on Tuesday has passed away," the sheriff's office release said.

Emergency officials on Tuesday afternoon responded to a possible drowning at the beach of Little Sioux Park, just south of Correctionville.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and other first responders were dispatched to the park, where other people present had pulled the boy from the water. CPR was started, and the victim was later transported to Mercy One by Wings One.

His name was not released.

"Please keep everyone involved in this unfortunate incident in your thoughts and prayers. We will not be releasing anymore information regarding this accidental drowning," the sheriff's office release said.